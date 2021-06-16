Swiss parliament greenlights media support package

Parliamentarians agreed that in future the Swiss media landscape should be better balanced between larger press groups like Tamedia and Ringier and smaller media companies. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

Parliament has approved an annual financial package of CHF150 million ($166 million) to help struggling newspapers and online media in Switzerland.

This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 13:02

Keystone-SDA/sb

The House of Representatives on Wednesday ironed out final differences over the long-discussed support package for the Swiss press, which has been agreed for a seven-year period.

Online press organisations will benefit from up to CHF30 million a year of federal money to help them cope them with the fast-changing digital transformation of their industry – the shift from hardcopy newspapers and magazines to online news services.

Parliamentarians agreed that federal support could amount to up to 60% of a media organisation’s annual turnover – the Federal Council (executive body) had initially proposed 80%.

Additional funds are planned for new media start-up organisations.

The financial package also foresees CHF120 million in reduced postal charges to help media organisations cover the delivery of daily newspapers, weekly magazines, and other publications.

Changes to the law discussed in parliament also include a clause aimed at ensuring that in future the Swiss media landscape is better balanced between larger press groups like Tamedia and Ringier and smaller media companies.