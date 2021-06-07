Swiss pledge funds for reconstruction in Gaza Strip

Palestinian officials it will cost an estimated $100 million to rebuild infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis says Switzerland will contribute an additional CHF3 million ($3.3 million) for reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip following last month’s military conflict with Israel.

This content was published on June 7, 2021 - 17:39

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/ug

The funds will be made available to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as well as the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the UN’s aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNWRA).

Cassis made the announcement on Monday in response to a question by a Green Party parliamentarian about psychological aid from Switzerland for the victims of the latest violence.

Switzerland has already provided financial support to a mental health programme in GazaExternal link, according to the foreign ministry.

However, Cassis said it made little sense to support long-term aid projects in Gaza if no progress is made to solve tackle the causes of the conflict in the Middle East.

He stirred controversy in 2018 when he accused UN aid agencies of hindering the peace process in the Middle East.

More than 260 people were killed in attacks by the Israeli army following a series of rocket attacks against Israel by the Hamas militant group in May. A ceasefire came into force two weeks ago.