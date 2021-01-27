Swiss president marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Parmelin, who acts as Swiss President in 2021, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust during the Second World War. Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has warned of extremism and “unhealthy instincts” in times of crisis and instability.

This content was published on January 27, 2021 - 10:42

swissinfo.ch/ug

In a message marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Parmelin called for dialogue, cohesion in society and a spirit of openness.

“We should attach even greater importance to these values in times of difficulty that lead to withdrawal, exclusion and the misguided and flawed notion that others are to blame,” he said.

Referring to conflicts and tensions around the world, he urged people to resist “the temptation of violence at all costs” and to prevent any acts of genocide.

“Today, as in the past, we therefore strongly condemn all forms of anti-Semitism, discrimination and racism,” Parmelin said.

As a founding member of the Global Action against Mass Atrocity Crimes initiativeExternal link, Switzerland was a pioneer in this field, he said.

The initiative brings together state and civil society representatives as well as experts from around the world to develop tools for preventing atrocities.



