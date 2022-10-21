Swiss progress on gender equality but problems remain, say experts

A nationwide women's strike in June 2019 demanded better pay and an end to violence against women, among other things. Progress is still needed on these issues. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Independent UN experts said on Friday that Switzerland has made advances in certain areas but needs to invest more in others.

This content was published on October 21, 2022 - 16:30

Keystone-SDA/jc

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Suíça progride em matéria de igualdade de gênero, mas problemas permanecem

Speaking at a meeting in Geneva of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), they welcomed the government’s gender equality strategy 2030External link, which is in line with previous recommendations by the committee, according to CEDAW rapporteur on Switzerland Corinne Dettmeijer-Vermeulen.

In terms of advances, CEDAW experts also pointed to better representation of women in politics, a national plan against domestic violence and the introduction of two weeks’ paternity leave. But Dettmeijer-Vermeulen said the committee remains concerned by various issues, including differences in resources for men and women following divorce and differences between cantons in conviction rates for rape. Lack of a national budget for gender issues is also in “contradiction” with the policy strategy vaunted by the government, she said.

The Swiss government delegation admitted that efforts are still needed, notably on reducing the gender pay gap, and violence against women.

CEDAW is expected to produce an official report with recommendations at a later date. It is currently also reviewing the gender equality records of Honduras, Gambia and Ukraine, where civil society has expressed concernExternal link about the rise in sexual violence as a result of the Russian aggression.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative