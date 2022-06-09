Switzerland elected to UN Security Council

The ballot boxes ready in New York for the election of five non-permanent members to the Security Council © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland will be one of 15 countries sitting on the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history. It will have one of the ten non-permanent seats for the period 2023-2024.

“The seat brings credibility to Switzerland because it can show what it is doing for peace and stability,” Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, told the media in New York before the vote.

Five candidates – Switzerland, Ecuador, Japan, Malta and Mozambique – had stood for the five regional seats that were up for grabs this year. There were no opposing candidates. The election was thus a formality.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis fills out the ballot during a General Assembly session at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland received 187 of 190 valid votes on Thursday. Voting at the General Assembly is anonymous, and there are no “no” votes, only abstentions. It is therefore unknown which three countries abstained against Switzerland.

What is the UN Security Council? The 15-seat council is the most powerful body of the United Nations. Like the United Nations it was born out of the ashes of the Second World War and held its first session in January 1946. Its powers include establishing peace-keeping operations, enacting international sanctions and authorising military action. It is the only body in the UN system with the authority to issue binding resolutions on member states. Five of its members – the victors of the Second World War – are permanent. The remaining ten serve two-year terms and are elected on a regional basis. The Security Council’s presidency rotates among its members. End of insertion

“Switzerland’s priorities in the Council are sustainable peace, climate change, security and the protection of civilians,” Cassis said on Wednesday.

In addition, Switzerland wants to increase the efficiency of the Council and the UN as a whole. “If we can make some progress here, a lot has already been achieved,” he said.

Switzerland has long campaigned for a reform of the Security Council, as the body is very often blocked by the veto power of the five permanent members: the US, Russia, China, France and the UK.

However, not everyone in Switzerland was behind the candidacy. Two motions tabled by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party last December called on the government to abstain from applying for a seat on the Security Council. This would weaken Switzerland’s role as a neutral mediator, which is “extremely important”, said Franz Grüter, the party’s chairman of the Foreign Policy Commission.

On Wednesday evening in New York, Cassis attended a first meeting of the five new countries that were set to be on the Council. He said they discussed how cooperation could be shaped and how bridges could be built, especially with the five veto states.

He said Switzerland is expected to continue acting in the Security Council as it acts in the UN – by offering its good offices, promoting dialogue and being creative and innovative.

