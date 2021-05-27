UK travellers to Switzerland must go into quarantine

There has been a sharp rise in new infections in parts of the UK in recent weeks, largely due to the Indian variant Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

From Thursday evening, people entering Switzerland from the United Kingdom must fill out an electronic entry form, provide a negative coronavirus test and go into ten-day quarantine after arrival.

Keystone-SDA/ts

The amended quarantine listExternal link was updated on Thursday. Like Brazil, India, Canada, Nepal and South Africa, the UK is now considered to be a risk country in which a “worrying variant” of the coronavirus is spreading that poses a higher risk of infection than the form of the virus prevalent in Switzerland.

The Federal Office of Public Health has information on entering Switzerland, including details on how to fill out the entry formExternal link and quarantineExternal link.

There has been a sharp rise in new infections in parts of Britain in recent weeks, largely due to the Indian variant. Despite this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government wants to lift all Covid measures in England, the largest part of the UK, on June 21.

As of May 25, a total of 8,338 people were in isolation and 13,793 were in quarantine in Switzerland. This is fewer than in the previous week. On the other hand, the number of people who had to be quarantined after entering Switzerland from a risk country rose to just over 4,000.