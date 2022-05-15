Swiss voters poised to impose levy on streaming giants

There's suspense about the outcome of the vote on a levy for online entertainment platforms including Netflix. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Supporters of a mandatory investment by online entertainment platforms into the Swiss film industry are heading for victory in Sunday’s referendum.

May 15, 2022

Projections show 58% of voters coming out in favour of a parliamentary decision to adapt the Swiss film law according to the GfS Bern research institute.

Polls closed at midday and final results are expected in the next few hours.

At stake in the reform of the Swiss law was an obligation for streaming platforms, mainly from the United States, to invest up to 4% of their revenue from Switzerland in the production of Swiss films and television series.

The amended legislation also requires that at least 30% of the broadcast content of the streaming services is produced in Europe, including Switzerland.

The Federal Office of Culture estimates the extra annual contribution for the Swiss film industry at up to CHF18 million ($18.4 million).

State funds for the industry currently amount to CHF39 million annually, according to the culture office. Others claim the figure is more than CHF80 million per year.

Referendum

Parliament approved the reform last September, but youth wings of three political parties from the right to the centre collected enough signatures to force a nationwide referendum on the issue.

They argue quotas and obligations are an attack on the economic freedom of both producers and consumers. Extra funding does not ensure high-quality productions, the opponents say.

The restrictions on the streaming platforms would inevitably lead to an increase in prices, they claim.

“The consumer freedom is massively restricted. We don’t want the state telling us which films we can watch while paying for a private provider,” the committee said.

Parliament

The government and a majority of parliament, supported by the left and large parts of the centrist parties, have recommended approval of the reform.

Interior Minister Alain Berset whose portfolio includes culture said new rules are necessary to account for the digital transformation and growing importance of streaming platform operators.

“We want the streaming services which have won the upper hand over the past few years to be put on the same footing like in other countries,” Berset said.

Supporters also say the planned obligations ensures some cultural diversity and encourages the emergence of new players in the audiovisual sector.

They have rejected allegations of price hikes pointing to similar legislation in several other European countries.

Legal complaint

As part of their campaign, opponents of the reform have accused the authorities of presenting erroneous and contradictory information in the official vote booklet.

The Supreme Court is likely to consider the case after the vote.

Latest polls found opponents narrowing the gap but still trailing 15 percentage points behind the supporters.

Researchers from the Année Politique SuisseExternal link platform have described the campaign ahead of the vote as relatively low-key and the number of newspaper articles and advertisement as clearly below-average.

It is the latest in a series of nationwide votes on media issues over the past years.

Earlier this year, voters rejected a CHF151 million financial package for Swiss media, primarily for print and online products.

In 2018, Swiss voters clearly threw out a proposal by the political right and private publishers to abolish the mandatory licence fee mainly for public broadcasters.

But three years before, a controversial change in Switzerland’s public radio and television system only gained the upper hand by a narrow margin.

