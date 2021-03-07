Federal Politics Vote results: March 7, 2021 External Content This content was published on March 7, 2021 - 11:30 March 7, 2021 - 11:30 See in other languages: 4 Deutsch (de) Resultate der Abstimmung vom 7. März in den Kantonen Italiano (it) Risultati delle votazioni federali del 7 marzo 2021 Português (pt) Votação de 3 de março de 2021 Français (fr) Résultats de la votation du 7 mars 2021 More More The long road to women’s suffrage in Switzerland Swiss women had to wait until 1971 until they got the right to vote. Why did it take so long? Tags: Politics Read more More More Swiss ‘burka ban’ poised for a tight victory This content was published on Mar 7, 2021 Mar 7, 2021 According to a first national trend projection after polls closed at midday, supporters of the ban look to have a slim advantage of 51%. More More Digital identity scheme set to fail amid concerns about data privacy This content was published on Mar 7, 2021 Mar 7, 2021 A clear majority of voters in Switzerland are set to reject a law governing a proposed electronic identity system. More More Swiss voters narrowly approve a free trade deal with Indonesia This content was published on Mar 7, 2021 Mar 7, 2021 Projections indicate that a referendum brought by opponents of palm oil imports is headed for a narrow defeat. Share this story