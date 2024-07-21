Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Porsche Eyes Widening Its Engagement In Battery Maker Varta

(Bloomberg) — Porsche AG is considering taking a bigger role in the rescue of the embattled battery producer Varta AG, according to people familiar.

The German luxury carmaker aims to not only get involved in Varta’s e-mobility battery unit but also to acquire a minority stake in the entire group, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. 

As part of a deal to stabilize Varta, €100 million ($109 million) of fresh money would flow, the people said. Existing Varta shareholders would be wiped out, they added. 

Banks stand to lose half of their claims – over €485 million – as part of the rescue operation, said the people, who added that Switzerland-based Montana Tech Components, run by Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, is also preparing financial support.

Varta has been in talks with creditors after it failed to recover as expected following a debt restructuring in 2023. The company has pointed to a slump in demand in its core markets, as well as the impact of a cyberattack in February. 

Porsche and Varta announced their cooperation on the e-mobility subsidiary — which produces lithium-ion cells that can be used in electric vehicles — earlier in July, causing Varta shares to surge. 

Neither Porsche nor Varta were available for a comment on Sunday outside regular business hours. Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported Porsche’s potential wider role in Varta.  

