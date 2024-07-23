Porsche Warns on Profit as Supply Chain Hit Slows Production

(Bloomberg) — Porsche AG lowered its outlook for the year, saying a shortage of aluminum parts could cause it to stop production of some models, adding to pressure from slowing sales in China.

The luxury-car maker now expects a return on sales of as much as 15%, down from a high of 17%, the Volkswagen AG-controlled automaker said late Tuesday. It also reduced its forecast for revenue and the proportion of EV sales.

The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European supplier, Porsche said in a statement. The issue has affected aluminum components that are used in all Porsche vehicles, the automaker said.

Vehicle output could be impacted for several weeks after the supplier declared force majeure, a measure companies cite when events outside of their control prevent them from doing business. Several European countries, including Switzerland, have experienced significant flooding in recent weeks.

The issues at Porsche suggest other carmakers could also be affected, Morgan Stanley analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan said in a note.

Porsche’s downgrade follows the manufacturer Monday walking back its electric vehicle sales ambitions over lower-than-expected momentum for plug-in models in Europe and China.

Porsche will release half-yearly results on July 24.

