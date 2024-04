Portugal’s Catholic Church to compensate sexual abuse victims

FATIMA, Portugal (Reuters) – Portugal’s Catholic Church will give financial compensation to victims of child sexual abuse within the Church and decide on the amounts to be paid on a case-by-case basis, it announced on Thursday.

Members of Portugal’s Bishops’ Conference (CEP) have been gathered since Monday at the Shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to discuss, among other issues, compensation for victims.