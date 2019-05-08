While not a member of the EU, Switzerland is part of the Schengen agreement governing the free movement of people across a large portion of Europe.

The European single market boosts the income of European citizens, and Switzerland – not a member of the European Union but bound to it through bilateral agreements – reaps the most benefits, according to a German research group.

Belonging to the world's largest economic zone increases the per capita income of its members by an average of about €840 euros (CHF958) annually, according to the study published Wednesday by the Bertelsmann Foundationexternal link. For the Swiss, the amount is €2,914.

Switzerland is followed by Luxembourg (€2,834) and Ireland (€1,894). Belgians, Austrians and the Dutch are also among the main beneficiaries of the internal market. Founding members France (€1,074) and Germany (€1,046) are not even in the top 10. Income gains are lower in less competitive countries, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece, where the annual average salary boost ranges between €400 and €600 per person.

An engine of prosperity



Despite these regional differences, the internal market is the "main driver of our prosperity", according to Aart de Geus, president of the Bertelsmann Foundation. "Not everyone benefits in the same way, but everyone wins."



The study estimates that the single market introduced in 1993 increases the incomes of European citizens by €420 billion per year across the EU. Germany benefits the most (€86 billion). Overall, countries and regions with a strong export orientation and strong industry are among the winners.

The authors of the study attribute this phenomenon to the absence of tariffs and other obstacles, which result in an increase in trade. Increased competition also has a positive effect on production and prices, as well as reducing costs.

According to the German foundation, the internal market still has great potential for further prosperity gains, particularly in terms of services.



Referring to Brexit, the study predicts that a complete withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European internal market would hit the country hard. This is particularly true for the London region and the inhabitants of the industrial and innovative regions in the southern UK.

The Swiss government has approved a temporary agreement with Britain on access to the Swiss labour market. It will only apply in case of a disorderly departure of Britain from the European Union.



