Protesters stage another rally against Covid-19 restrictions

A second rally against Covid-19 restrictions this week in Switzerland passed without major incident. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Some 1,500 demonstrators took to the streets of Lucerne in central Switzerland to protest Covid-19 measures imposed by the government.

This content was published on September 11, 2021 - 18:23

swissinfo.ch/mga

The demonstration on Saturday followed a mid-week protest by some 1,000 people in the Swiss capital Bern.

The latest protests follow a government decision to limit access to indoor venues, such as nightclubs and restaurants, only to Covid-19 certificate holders.

The rally in Lucerne had not been approved by the local authorities but it passed without major incident.

Protesters temporarily held up traffic in one area of the city and allegedly abused some journalists who were reporting on the rally.

Police say they turned around 60 people away from the city centre and had to use pepper spray to break up a clash with other people who were opposed to the rally.

However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.



