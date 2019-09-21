This is the second major anti-5G protest in the country. (© Keystone / Anthony Anex)

Opponents of the introduction of fifth generation cellular network technology (5G) in Switzerland gathered in Bern on Saturday to protest against “forced radiation”.

Several speakers at the parliament square warned of considerable risks to health, the environment, democracy and safety associated with mobile communications in general and the introduction of 5G in particular. They called for a national moratorium on 5G and the creation of radiation-free zones.

The demonstration - scheduled between 4:30 and 6:30 in the afternoon - was coordinated by the organisation Frequencia that was formed after the first significant anti-5G demonstration this May in Bern.

"We are for low-radiation living spaces and for freedom of choice with regard to the means of communication," the organisation stated in a communiqué.

Frequencia claims that only 20% of all mobile connections are made outdoors and therefore want a low-radiation solution based on the fiber-optic network for indoor use. They also want mobile masts to only serve mobile connections outdoors and radiate much weaker signals.

mobile network Community resistance slows 5G rollout Swisscom is sticking to its goal of covering 90% of Switzerland with 5G mobile network by the end of the year despite slower-than-expected rollout. This content was published on August 15, 2019 3:39 PM





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram