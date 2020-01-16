This content was published on January 16, 2020 6:17 PM

The overhaul of the entire F/A-18 fleet began last October. (© Keystone/Peter Klaunzer)

The defence ministry says an inspection of the fleet of F/A-18 fighter jets has been completed and the air force is ready to defend Swiss air space during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

All the 30 F/A-18 C/D Hornet jets have been checked for cracks in the landing flaps of the aircraft following the discovery of fissures in October during regular maintenance work.

Experts have found cracks in about two out of three flaps checked, according to a spokesman of armasuisseexternal link, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement.

He said the repairs had been carried but work would continue for an unspecified period.

The Swiss air force operates 30 F/A-18 Hornet jets, as well as 26 F-5E Tiger aircraft and transport helicopters, but the authorities say the fleet is ageing rapidly.

The armed forces have announced they will support the civilian authorities to carry out security talks with a maximum of 5,000 soldiers.

The prestigious annual WEF meetingexternal link in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos takes place between January 21-24 this year. It brings together leaders form the business community, the world of politics and culture.



