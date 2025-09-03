Swiss Post tests use of robots for parcel delivery
Swiss Post is hoping to relieve employees of the burden of delivering heavy parcels with the help of robots. It is currently testing the use of robots together with retailer Migros Online and the Zurich start-up RIVR.
Swiss Post recently tested the use of robots on a delivery tour with individual consignments in Regensdorf, Zurich. The parcel postman used in the test is accompanied on his tour by the robot, which transports heavy boxes from Migros Online and other consignments on its loading area.
According to Swiss Post, tests are being carried out to determine, for example, how well and how quickly the robot can climb stairs and get in and out of the vehicle without damaging the goods. Equipped with castors on its legs, the robot can also travel flexibly on roads and pavement.
According to a Swiss Post blog post, the four-legged delivery robot was developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich spin-off RIVR. The tests started in August and are scheduled to continue on individual days until mid-September. Swiss Post will then analyse the results and determine the next steps. However, Swiss Post writes that humans will still be indispensable for parcel delivery in the future.
