Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Richemont’s Rupert Says Luxury Watchmakers Must Cut Production

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The head of Richemont, the owner of Cartier and Vacheron Constantin, said the luxury watch industry must reduce production after a downturn in demand for costly timepieces. 

Chairman and founder Johann Rupert told shareholders at the Swiss luxury conglomerate’s annual general meeting that global demand for watches “has gone past the boom,” held back by subdued sales in mainland China and Hong Kong. 

“One should be cautious in just trying to pursue volume,” the South African billionaire said in Geneva on Wednesday. 

The Richemont chairman, whose brands also include IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Van Cleef & Arpels, applauded private competitors in the watch industry for showing restraint. The biggest closely held watchmakers in Switzerland include Rolex SA, Patek Philippe SA and Audemars Piguet Holding SA.

“We have a close relationship with the private competitors and we know what they are doing and they are acting very responsibly by constraining production,” he said. 

Although Rupert controls Richemont through a family trust that has a majority of the voting shares, the stock is publicly traded and the company is required to provide detailed financial updates. By contrast, closely held watchmakers in Switzerland “don’t have shareholders to report to,” he added.

After three years of gains at record value levels, Swiss watch exports have declined this year. Consumers turned cautious as pandemic-era savings ran dry following a period of high inflation and as a strong Swiss franc raised watch prices and crimped profits for producers. 

Bloomberg News reported last week that makers of watch components and some brands are using a Swiss government program that allows them to furlough employees and reduce production without permanent job cuts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR