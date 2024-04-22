Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say

2 minutes

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) -At least five rockets were launched from Iraq’s town of Zummar towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The attack against U.S. forces is the first since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against U.S. troops.

It comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah said early on Monday that armed groups decided to resume attacks on U.S. forces in the country after seeing little progress on talks to achieve the exit of U.S. troops during Iraq’s prime minister visit to Washington.

“What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” the group said in an apparent reference to the attack late on Sunday.

Two security sources and a senior army officer said a small truck with a rocket launcher fixed on the back had been parked in Zummar, a town on the border with Syria.

The military official said the truck caught fire with an explosion from unfired rockets at the same time as warplanes were in the sky.

“We can’t confirm that the truck was bombed by U.S. warplanes unless we investigate it,” said a military official on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the incident.

Another army officer said the truck was seized for further investigation and initial investigation shows that it was destroyed by an air strike.

“We are communicating with the coalition forces in Iraq to share information on this attack,” the officer added.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information, said in a statement that Iraqi forces had launched “a wide-ranging search and inspection operation” targeting the perpetrators near the Syrian border, pledging to bring them to justice.

The attacks came after a huge blast at a military base in Iraq early on Saturday killed a member of an Iraqi security force that includes Iran-backed groups. The force commander said it was an attack while the army said it was investigating and there were no warplanes in the sky at the time.

(Reporting by Jamal al-Badrani in Mosul and Ahmed Rasheed and Timour Azhari in Baghdad; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Chizu Nomiyama, Diane Craft and Lincoln Feast.)