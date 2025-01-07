Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Rolex, Patek Used Watch Prices Fell to Three-Year Low in 2024

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Prices for the most sought-after used watch models from top Swiss brands Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet fell again in 2024, hitting fresh three-year lows. 

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded models by transaction value, declined nearly 6% last year to its lowest since 2021.

An index of popular Rolex models dropped about 5% during the year, Patek prices fell 4%, and Audemars Piguet prices lost about 7.5% on the used market, according to data from Subdial, a UK-based watch trading platform. 

The declines mark the third straight year with lower prices for premium used Swiss watches. The market for pre-owned luxury timepieces soared in 2020 and 2021 to unprecedented levels during the pandemic, before suffering a sharp pullback beginning in April, 2022, amid slowing economic growth and higher interest rates. 

While the price fall-off for used watches in 2024 was less severe than the declines in 2023 or 2022, the Bloomberg Subdial Index is still down about 13% over two years, with used Rolex prices about 8% lower for the period. 

Cartier is the only brand whose individual index has posted gains since January of 2023, rising about 4% in two years as collector interest in smaller, shaped jewelry watches gained traction. Subdial’s Cartier index declined less than half a percentage point, while Omega prices fell about 1% in 2024.  

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation

 

 

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
60 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR