Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Romanian lawmakers more than double allowed bear kills to prevent attacks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian lawmakers more than doubled the annual number of legal bear kills on Monday to control the population and avoid further attacks against people.

The emergency parliamentary session followed the death last week of a 19-year-old hiker who was attacked by a bear on a popular trail in the Carpathian mountains in central Romania.

The European Union state has annual quotas to proactively control the size of the bear population and to remove animals that have become accustomed to entering cities in search of food.

In 2023, the quotas amounted to 220 annual bear kills. On Monday, lawmakers increased the number to 481 per year.

Romania has Europe’s largest population of brown bears outside Russia. The environment ministry estimates their number at up to 8,000, but the results of an EU-funded, DNA-based study have yet to be presented.

With hundreds of bear sightings each year, authorities are struggling to keep residents and tourists in mountain towns safe from the wild animals. Local media regularly report bear attacks on people and livestock.

The environment minister said in March that 26 people have been killed by bears in the last 20 years. Bears approaching cars on mountain roads seeking food or scavenging through trash cans are common occurrences.  

Wildlife experts say the animals, dubbed “trash-bin bears”, will continue to scavenge in cities as urban sprawl eats into their habitat, climate change limits their food sources and as people feed them.

“Unfortunately, nobody knows the exact population of bears in Romania nor how many specimens the habitat can take,” said Foundation Conservation Carpathia, a private conservation group.

“The number of problem bears and the damages they cause fluctuates yearly and is not directly proportional to the rise in bear density.”

It added solutions must include prevention, including electric fences, better trash management and education of tourists and residents.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR