Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia extends subsidised family mortgage programme until 2030

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry on Wednesday said it had extended a subsidised mortgage programme for families until 2030 following an order from President Vladimir Putin.

The programme’s extension, which entitles families with young children to obtain mortgages at 6% interest, was a key part of Putin’s social pledges in the run-up to his re-election in March.

The Bank of Russia’s key interest rate is 16%, but is widely expected to be raised on July 26, possibly as high as 18%.

The finance ministry said in March that extending the preferential mortgage programme would cost an extra 1.5 trillion roubles ($17.2 billion) over the next six years.

On Wednesday, the ministry said 223.8 billion roubles had been originally set aside for funding in 2024, but that another 66.2 billion roubles would be required.

“Additional expenses for the family mortgage programme will depend on the level of the Bank of Russia’s key rate,” the ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 87.4000 roubles)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR