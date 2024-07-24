Russia launches air attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, mayor says

(Reuters) – Russia launched an air attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, setting at least one building ablaze, officials said on Wednesday.

The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, initially said one civilian was killed, though his message on the Telegram messaging app was later edited to say the death had not been confirmed.

Terekhov said Russia launched several waves in its attack on Kharkiv – the administrative centre of the broader Kharkiv region which borders Russia.

Also on Telegram, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes set a building ablaze in the city.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 29-month-old war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.