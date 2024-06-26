Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia orders Austrian ORF journalist to leave in tit-for-tat move

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday that it had ordered the Moscow correspondent for Austrian state broadcaster ORF to leave the country after Vienna revoked the accreditation of TASS’s chief correspondent in Austria.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned ORF’s chief Moscow correspondent, Carola Schneider.

“She was ordered to hand over her accreditation and to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future,” the foreign ministry said.

“It was emphasized that this step is a forced retaliatory measure in connection with the continued discrimination against representatives of the Russian media in Austria.”

The foreign ministry said that if Austria restored accreditation to Arina Davidyan, the Vienna correspondent of state news agency TASS, then it could reverse its decision.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR