Russia starting to try to influence US voters, says US intelligence official

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has not monitored plans by any country to “degrade or disrupt” the U.S. ability to hold 2024 elections, but has seen Russia begin trying to influence some voter groups and “denigrate specific” politicians, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on U.S. election security on condition of anonymity, the official also said China is not planning to influence the outcome of 2024 presidential election.