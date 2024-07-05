Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian drone attack cuts water supply in northern Ukrainian city, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian drone attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy early on Saturday cut power to the local water system and knocked out the water supply, officials were quoted as saying.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported a series of explosions in the city northeast of the capital Kyiv. It quoted municipal officials as saying water supplies had been temporarily cut.

Reuters could not independently confirm the attacks.

The Sumy region is subject to almost daily shelling from Russian positions across the border.

Russian troops staged a cross-border incursion in May in adjacent Kharkiv region and officials have reported a periodic buildup of troops near the Sumy region.

