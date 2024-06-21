Russian guided bomb kills two in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors say

1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian guided bomb killed two people and wounded three in a residential area of the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove on Friday, regional prosecutors said.

Five five-storey buildings and six private homes were damaged by the UMPB D-30 bomb in Selydove, about 14 km (nine miles) from the front line, the Donetsk region prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has dropped over 10,000 guided bombs since the start of the year, including over 3,200 in May alone, Ukrainian military spokesman Nazar Voloshyn said.