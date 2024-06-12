Russian missile attack kills 8, injures 21 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

(Reuters) – A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine’s southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed at least eight people and injured another 21, including two children, officials said, with a further four people reported missing.

The deadliest attack in weeks damaged an administrative building and an apartment block, Ukraine’s military command said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, commenting on the attack. Kryvyi Rih is his home town.

In video shared by Zelenskiy, one man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher. Firefighters battled blazes and rescuers heaved a block of concrete in the ruins.