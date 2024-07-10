Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian strike kills one, injures eight in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region on Wednesday killed one person and injured eight more, the regional governor said.

Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that a civilian facility was struck in the town of Voznesensk.

A local mayor was among the injured, he added.

Ahead of the strike, Ukraine’s air force announced an air raid alert for the southern regions due to Russian aviation activity.

