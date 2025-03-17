S&P 500 Extends Its Rebound After Sharp Correction: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks climbed for a second day, extending the recovery from a sharp drop that reached 10% last week, as industrial and energy shares rallied on economic data that while missing forecasts was able to quell concern about an imminent recession.

More than 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 rose, overshadowing a slide in most megacaps. An equal-weighted version of the benchmark — one that gives Target Corp. as much clout as Apple Inc. — climbed 1.3%. While the latest economic data did little to alter traders’ bets on the Federal Reserve outlook, mixed retail sales brought some relief that consumer spending is not collapsing. As the chatter around tariffs subsided, equities continued to push away from technically oversold levels.

“Corrections that occur within a bull market, tend to be good buying opportunities,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The spike in policy uncertainty hit the market at a time when investor positioning and sentiment were quite elevated. But we think a lot of this has now been cleaned up.”

To Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley, sentiment/positioning gauges have lightened up considerably and seasonality is set to improve in the second half of March. That could provide support for a short-term rally led by the lower-quality, higher-beta stocks that have sold off the most.

“The more important question is whether such a rally is likely to extend into something more durable and mark the end of the volatility we’ve seen year to date,” said Wilson. “The short answer is, probably not.”

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps fell 1.1%. The Russell 2000 gained 1.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.30%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.

US retail sales rose by less than forecast in February and the prior month was revised lower. However, the so-called control-group sales — which feed into the government’s calculation of goods spending for gross domestic product — increased 1% last month, reversing the previous drop.

“This morning’s February retail sales report offers evidence of a limited, modest economic slowdown, rather than signaling a gathering recession,” said Jennifer Timmerman at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

A sense of wait-and-see may emerge from policymakers this week, in their first assessment of how Donald Trump’s trade policies are impacting the economy. With Fed officials expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, the market will focus on officials’ updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for clues on the path ahead.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, said he’s not worried about the recent downturn in equities as the US seeks to reshape its economic policies.

“I’ve been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy, they are normal,” Bessent said Sunday on NBC’s Meet The Press. “I‘m not worried about the markets. Over the long term, if we put good tax policy in place, deregulation and energy security, the markets will do great.”

Key events this week:

US housing starts, import price index, industrial production, Tuesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.55%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0924

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.2994

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.17 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $84,141.79

Ether rose 2.2% to $1,935.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.82%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $67.52 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,001.24 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Catherine Bosley.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.