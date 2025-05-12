S&P 500 Futures Jump 3% as US, China Cut Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Investors rushed back into stocks, powering a 3% surge in S&P 500 futures, after China and the US agreed to cut tariffs and de-escalate a trade war that had sown turmoil in global markets. Treasuries and gold tumbled.

Risk assets of all kinds rallied after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the trade discussions as “very robust and productive.” Big US tech stocks, which had been hard hit this year, were on track to tally some of the biggest gains, with Nasdaq 100 futures adding 3.8%. The dollar hit a one-month high versus the euro and the yen. Gold fell 2.7%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.43%.

The breakthrough in the China and US talks deliver a shot of relief to investors who were bracing for the possibility that a spiraling trade war between the world’s biggest economic powers might send the global economy into a recession. The US and China will temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s products, according to a joint statement released in Geneva.

“This rebound comes at a time a lot of cash-loaded institutional investors are looking to increase their exposure to stocks,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi.

Bessent also said that, “we are in agreement that neither side wants to decouple.” The two countries had earlier reported “substantial progress” in their talks, which buoyed markets and helped Chinese stocks recoup their losses since President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs on April 2.

Elsewhere, shares in India jumped as much as 3% and those in Pakistan rallied as much as 9.2% after the two countries agreed to an immediate ceasefire after four days that saw the worst fighting between the two countries in half a century.

“The latest developments could become a boon for risk-correlated assets and currencies and a blow to safe-haven currencies like the yen, Swiss franc and even the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole.

Separately, Trump said he plans to order a cut in US prescription drug costs by mandating that Americans pay no more than people in countries that have the lowest price. Trump said in a social media post that he’ll sign the executive order at 9 a.m. Monday in Washington.

Shares of Asian pharmaceutical companies fell on the news.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% as of 8:24 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 2.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro fell 1% to $1.1142

The Japanese yen fell 1.3% to 147.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.5% to 7.2077 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3214

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $105,509.18

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,578.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 3.2% to $65.97 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.6% to $3,237.54 an ounce

