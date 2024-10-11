S&P 500 Futures Steady on US Bank Earnings Boost: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 futures steadied Friday, as big US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. soothed sentiment with forecast-topping third-quarter earnings.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. kicked off banks’ third-quarter earnings with profit topping expectations, lifting its shares in premarket trading. JPMorgan rose about 2% premarket as it reported a surprise gain in net interest income, while Wells Fargo & Co rose about 3% as it too surpassed profit forecasts.

Contracts for S&P 500 were steady, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.3%, dragged down by a 6% premarket drop in Tesla Inc. shares, after its robotaxi Cybercab launch was seen as light on detail.

Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, upgraded S&P 500 targets for the coming quarters and reckons bank “earnings have room to surprise on the upside, given that the cycle has generally improved since the beginning of September.”

Investors will now monitor producer-price numbers later on Friday, after Thursday’s data showed a strong inflation print but a sharp rise in jobless claims, underscoring the challenge facing the Federal Reserve.

Swaps markets price a roughly 80% chance of a 25 basis-point cut in November.

“The data is mixed and it’s probably confusing markets,” said Justin Onuekwusi, CIO at UK wealth manager St. James’s Place. “It’s a key period when the Fed is going to be be data dependent, and the data is maybe not making the most most sense.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 equity index was unchanged. Investors in China-exposed companies are awaiting a key weekend briefing from China’s finance minister for any detail on additional spending by Beijing to support its economy.

“The market estimated a 2 trillion-yuan ($283 billion) fiscal package and therefore anything below that would be disappointing,” said Benjamin Melman, CIO at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

China’s CSI 300 index is down more than 3% this week, partly reversing last week’s 8.5% jump, while US-listed Chinese stocks also dropped in premarket trade.

But Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett recommends buying into Chinese equity weakness. Goldman Sachs strategists and veteran investor Mark Mobius also anticipate a boost for emerging markets equities, which are heavily skewed to China.

Key events this week:

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo kick off earnings season for the big Wall Street banks, Friday

US PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee and Michelle Bowman speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:17 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0931

The British pound was unchanged at $1.3059

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $61,072.14

Ether rose 1.9% to $2,410.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.10%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $75.17 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,640.10 an ounce

