S&P 500 Halts Six-Day Gain as Tax Bill in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s rally took a breather on Tuesday, with stocks falling as traders awaited fresh catalysts after a six-day run that put the S&P 500 up almost 20% from its April lows.

The equity benchmark lost steam following an $8.6 trillion surge to around “overbought” levels. Without relevant economic data, traders continued to parse remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. Long-term Treasury yields climbed as fractious US budget negotiations kept focus on the growth in deficit spending that’s prompted Moody’s Ratings to lower the nation’s credit score. Another heavy slate of new corporate bonds was also a factor.

President Donald Trump is growing frustrated with demands to significantly boost the cap on the state and local tax deduction, according to a senior administration official, signaling a deadlock as Republicans aim to quickly pass a giant tax-cut bill.

While May is shaping up as surprisingly strong for stocks, the past month’s worth of trading days is already about as good as it gets. During the past 22 sessions, the S&P 500 gained on 18 occasions. Such a stretch has been rare historically — it’s only the eighth time since 1980, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There is little question that the momentum in the equity market is quite strong. That said, the market is getting overbought near-term, so it could see a breather at any time,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “However, unless that breather turns out to be a serious reversal, a retest of those all-time highs soon is very possible.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. Alphabet Inc. fell during its Google I/O event. Tesla Inc. climbed as Elon Musk said he’s committed to leading the company as CEO in five years’ time. Home Depot Inc. maintained its guidance for the fiscal year as US sales ticked up.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 4.48%. A dollar slipped 0.1%.

Risks such as tariff uncertainty, softening economic data and fiscal headwinds challenge the sustainability of the recent equity rebound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Tony SK Lee wrote in a note.

“We expect volatility ahead as investors contend with uncertainty on several fronts,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Further progress seems necessary for trade deals to last. Trump’s tax cuts could add pressure to the bond market. The Federal Reserve is likely to resist rate cuts in the near term while economic headwinds mount.”

Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said tariffs will likely weigh on the US economy and weaken the labor market. He noted monetary policy is well positioned to respond to any changes in the economic outlook, while emphasizing officials should keep a close eye on inflation expectations.

The bond-market revolt against Washington’s fiscal largess is far from over, according to Garda Capital Partners’ Tim Magnusson, who says a rapid increase in yields is likely the only thing that will motivate Congress to rein in the deficit.

“The bond market is going to have the final say on what happens fiscally,” Magnusson said in an interview at the firm’s New York office. Lawmakers “are going to get tested more — 5% is not the final line in the sand.”

Meantime, currency options traders are now more pessimistic than they’ve ever been about the dollar’s path over the next year, according to one commonly-cited measure of investor sentiment.

One-year risk reversals — a gauge of how expensive it is to buy versus sell a currency in the options market — fell to minus 28 basis points in favor of puts over calls for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index. That mark is the most negative level on record, according to Bloomberg data going back to 2011, surpassing even a level briefly hit at the outset of pandemic-driven market gyrations five years ago.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is preparing to allow third-party developers to write software using its artificial intelligence models, aiming to spur the creation of new applications and make its devices more enticing.

Shares of vaccine developers like Moderna Inc. and Novavax Inc. climbed after the Food and Drug Administration outlined an approach on the path forward for Covid shots that is viewed as better than expected.

Nippon Steel Corp.’s $14.1 billion bid for United States Steel Corp. is more important than ever as tariffs and rising Chinese exports reshape the global market for the metal, according to a top executive at the Japanese firm.

US shale oil output hasn’t peaked and can expand, but not if prices are near $50 a barrel, according to the chief executive officer of oil giant ConocoPhillips.

The Trump administration is set to extend Chevron Corp.’s deadline to halt its operations in Venezuela by another 60 days as the US continues negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro’s government over repatriation flights and the fate of US detainees in the country, a person familiar with the matter said.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. announced a shareholder rights plan after an investor began acquiring a substantial amount of stock in the lingerie retailer.

Some of the main moves in markets:

