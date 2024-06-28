S&P 500 Hits 5,500 After Encouraging Economic Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs as signs of inflation cooling reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting interest rates this year.

Equities extended this year’s rally, with the S&P 500 climbing above 5,500 in an advance led by its most-influential group: technology. The Nasdaq 100 hovered near the historic 20,000 mark and is on track for its best month in 2024. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, fell. Swap traders projected almost two rate cuts this year, with a quarter-point reduction fully priced in by November. Bets on a September cut also increased.

US consumer sentiment declined by less than initially estimated on expectations inflationary pressures will moderate. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation decelerated. Household spending rebounded and incomes showed solid growth, offering some hope that price pressures can be tamed without lasting damage to consumers.

“The lack of surprise in today’s PCE number is a relief and will be welcomed by the Fed,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “However, the policy path is not yet certain. A further deceleration in inflation, ideally coupled with additional evidence of labor market softening, will be necessary to pave the way for a first rate cut in September.”

Federal Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly told CNBC said the latest inflation data indicates monetary policy is working, but said it’s too early to tell when it will be appropriate to lower borrowing costs. Earlier Friday, her Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said the inflation battle still hasn’t been won, and the US economy is likely to remain resilient as long as unemployment remains low and asset valuations high.

The S&P 500 extended this year’s advance to 15%. Nvidia Corp. led gains in megacaps. Nike Inc. tumbled almost 20% on a disappointing outlook. Treasury 10-year yields was little changed at 4.29%

“Core PCE, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, was very encouraging,” said Sonu Varghese at Carson Group. “It should keep the Fed on track to cut rates at least a couple of times this year, perhaps starting in September.”

Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial agrees that the recent data bolster the probability for a September rate cut. Moreover, the higher-than-expected personal income print suggests that consumer spending – while cooling as consumers across income levels have become increasingly more discerning- can continue albeit at a more modest pace.

“As all data releases are immediately translated by the market into how the Fed views future policy, today’s reports are decidedly positive for the data dependent, but still cautious Fed,” she added.

To Julian Howard at GAM Investments, any hope that the latest print was going to signal a clear pathway to loosening monetary policy is likely to be tempered given the movement of the underlying components of the measure. While transportation and healthcare are showing some signs of cooling, spending on goods such as software and autos was firm.

“The Fed can take some solace that the year-on-year number is at least lower, but for inflation to properly get down to the target 2% level the US consumer will need to spend less,” Howard added.

Stuart Paul at Bloomberg Economics says he’s skeptical that the disinflation process will prove persistent, with slow-moving and sticky core services categories likely to buoy inflation in the second half of the year.

“If the disinflation process does stall after the summer, it will take further softening in the labor market to get to two rate cuts this year, rather than the one cut shown in the FOMC’s latest Summary of Economic Projections,” he said.

More Comments on PCE:

David Alcaly at Lazard Asset Management:

A second month of evidence that the first quarter was likely a “bump in the road” following significant disinflation in the second half of last year. The Fed shouldn’t need very many more before beginning rate cuts and starting to ease pressure on the economy.

Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group:

PCE data confirms disinflation-real incomes are rising and that’s huge for the soft-landing scenario. Core PCE is now averaging below the SEP projections, which are 2-3 cuts in the next year. The Fed has the green light to cut.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial:

The soft inflation data will build the case that the Fed can start cutting rates in the coming months. As long as incomes grow at a healthy clip, consumers will keep spending. The key is the labor market and so now, we should shift our attention to next week’s nonfarm payroll release for a fresh look into the job market.

Bret Kenwell at eToro:

The July meeting is likely still too early for the Fed to feel confident enough to cut rates. However, absent any meaningful upside surprises in the CPI and PCE reports in the summer could set the stage for a September cut and potentially put the Fed on track to cut rates more than once this year. On the other hand, a few hotter-than-expected reports will likely delay the Fed’s first rate cut of this cycle.

Rajeev Sharma at Key Wealth:

PCE data for May came perfectly in line with expectations, which the market views as progress on inflation and an argument for a first rate cut in September. However, the Fed will continue to push for patience and more data to show inflation trending to 2%.

he disconnect between Fed and market expectations for the timing of the first rate cut will continue to cause volatility in the bond market.

Corporate Highlights:

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. agreed to a series of worker benefits to resolve a longstanding state lawsuit in Massachusetts that challenged drivers’ employment status as independent contractors, putting a stop to the companies’ bid to take the issue before voters in November.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. is set to come under added scrutiny from European Union’s antitrust watchdogs, who are poised to quiz rivals about the AI firm’s exclusive use of Microsoft’s cloud technology.

Nokia Oyj has agreed to buy Infinera Corp. in a $2.3 billion deal that will expand the company’s networking products for data centers and increase its presence in the US, a potentially key source of growth as the boom in artificial intelligence drives demand for server capacity.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:23 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0703

The British pound was little changed at $1.2636

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 160.48 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $61,060.51

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,430.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $81.17 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

