S&P 500 Hovers Near 5,500 Mark as US Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled to gain much traction as a rally to all-time highs spurred calls for a near-term pullback amid signs of buyer exhaustion.

The S&P 500 briefly topped 5,500, remaining above a technical threshold that typically hints at an overstretched market. Big tech saw a mixed performance, with Apple Inc. down and Nvidia Corp. heading toward a fresh peak.

“Bullish momentum remains intact for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, but near-term overbought conditions coupled with deteriorating breadth make equities vulnerable to a pullback or correction,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

Treasuries fell after coming very close to erasing this year’s losses — and despite economic data that mostly pointed to weakness. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the central bank will return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target, but estimated it will likely take a year or two to do so.

The S&P 500 edged up slightly, led by gains in energy shares. Dell Technologies Inc. rose after Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell said the company is building a “Dell AI factory” for Elon Musk’s startup xAI alongside Nvidia. Banks fell.

US 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.27%. A $21 billion TIPS auction will test investor demand for inflation protection. Traders are betting the Bank of England will cut rates in August after officials signaled they are willing to start easing policy.

While the S&P 500 is marching from one record to the next, fewer and fewer stocks are participating in this year’s rally.

Nearly a third of its constituents have hit a one-month low in the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg through the end of last week show. That far outnumbers those that are pushing it higher. In fact, just 3.2% hit a one-month high, including Apple Inc. and high-flying Nvidia Corp., which just passed Microsoft Corp. to become the world’s most-valuable company.

“With AI demand remaining robust and the technology likely to disrupt and transform industries in the years to come, we think it is important for investors to ensure they’re sufficiently invested,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

On the economic front, data came mostly on the soft side, with new home construction slumping to the slowest pace in four years and the Philadelphia Fed Index trailing estimates. US initial jobless claims were little changed.

A string of weaker-than-estimated data points has sent the US version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index to the lowest since August 2022. The gauge measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations.

To Don Rissmiller at Strategas, until employment weakens significantly there remains a fundamental support for the economy, even with some pressure on rate-sensitive sectors such as housing.

“The US economy still looks robust enough currently to take an extended rate pause (mixed news is not weak news),” he noted. “We continue to monitor jobless claims closely for any signs that cracks are widening, however.”

Corporate Highlights:

Kroger Co.’s sales inched up last quarter, and that was enough to win over investors who’ve been wading through mixed results among US retailers.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to raise $750 million in a two-part junk bond offering as it works to bolster its balance sheet after a misstep on its electric vehicle fleet.

BP Plc agreed to take full control of its Brazilian ethanol joint venture with agribusiness giant Bunge Global SA while scaling back some new biofuel projects in the US and Europe.

Honeywell International Inc. agreed to buy aerospace and defense company CAES Systems from private equity firm Advent International for $1.9 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s experimental twice-yearly shot prevented 100% of HIV cases in women and adolescent girls in Africa, the first successful big trial of what’s hoped to become a powerful new drug regimen for fending off the virus.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reached a pricing deal for its cystic fibrosis drugs with the National Health Service in England, ending a yearslong campaign by patients to secure access to the medicines.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0717

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2676

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 158.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $64,802.88

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,520.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.89 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $2,354.08 an ounce

