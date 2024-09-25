S&P 500 Hovers Near Record High; Nasdaq 100 Rises: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks rose modestly as investors await clues on the economy and China’s latest stimulus failed to ripple beyond Asian markets.

The S&P 500 climbed after the benchmark hit its 41st record close this year on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 pushed higher, buoyed by Nvidia Corp. shares. The 10-year US Treasury yield is around 3.77%.

Traders are seeking fresh catalysts after last week’s half-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as growth concerns linger. Investors are now looking to a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and price data at the end of the week.

“Equity investors have been cheered by the Fed’s commitment to supporting economic growth, along with reassurances from Powell that the risk of a US recession remains low at present,” said UBS Group AG’s Solita Marcelli. “But the Fed’s level of success in guiding the US to a soft landing will be important in determining the outlook for other asset classes.”

The market continues to overestimate Fed easing despite officials pushing back, according to Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. Gargi Chaudhuri, chief investment and portfolio strategist for the Americas at BlackRock, says the base case is for US growth to gradually slow but stay positive.

“However, a cooling economy is more vulnerable to exogenous shocks, and we look ahead to potential volatility-inducing events, including the US election,” she said.

Also in the US, mortgage rates fell again, helping boost home-purchase applications and underscoring growing demand in the housing market. However, fresh data showed sales of new homes in the US fell as month as prices are still too high for buyers.

China’s stocks rallied for a sixth day after the central bank lowered the interest rate charged on its one-year policy loans by the most on record. That followed a wide-ranging stimulus package announced the day before.

Iron ore climbed. Gold flirted with another record Wednesday. UBS’s Marcelli sees the precious metal gaining further ground as the Fed eases while the dollar will remain under pressure.

ECB Wagers

In Europe, the region’s darkening economic outlook has fueled bets the European Central Bank will reduce rates again next month, while economists at HSBC Holdings Plc predict policy makers will start cutting interest rates at every meeting between October and April.

“The worry has been that all the economic data is looking quite shaky,” said Anwiti Bahuguna, global asset allocation CIO at Northern Trust Asset Management, where the region’s stocks have been cut to market weight from overweight.

“At the beginning of the year we did think we would see a nice uptick, but it started to slow down way more than any of us anticipated,” she told Bloomberg TV.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic cut interest rates to the lowest level in nearly three years as inflationary risks in the European Union nation fade and the outlook for economic growth worsens.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US jobless claims, durable goods, revised GDP, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives pre-recorded remarks to the 10th annual US Treasury Market Conference, Thursday

China industrial profits, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:08 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1193

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3398

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 144.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $63,833.05

Ether fell 1% to $2,625.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.77%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $70.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,666.27 an ounce

