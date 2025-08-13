S&P 500 Pares Gains But Remains at Record as Risk-On Rally Fades

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as the risk-on rally fueled by expectations of an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve faded.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.190% at 2:29 p.m. in New York, paring an initial gain but remaining on track for a record close. The Nasdaq 100 Index was little changed, slipping from a record. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index gained 1.4%.

Traders are now pricing in expectations that the Fed will resume easing monetary policy when it meets again next month, investors have piled into riskier assets, including small-cap stocks, pushing aside fears that President Donald Trump’s tariff will stall the economy. Easing global trade tensions along with a stronger-than-expected earnings season are adding to the confidence.

“We’re seeing a repeat of yesterday, where the biggest winner is the Russell 2000, the smallest, most leveraged companies, which will get the most relief from lower financing costs,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates.

With the Magnificent Seven grouping of mega-cap stocks becoming overbought and the Russell 2000 breaking above July highs, Miller Tabak’s Matt Maley notes that there seems to be some rotation taking place between the two.

“Investors have to be careful, however, because if the tech stocks start to fall in a meaningful way, it will create headwinds for the entire market because they are so highly weighted in the major averages,” Maley said.

President Trump said he may name the successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell “a little bit early,” adding that he was down to three or four potential candidates. Trump has hammered Powell over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady, going as far as calling for his resignation.

In his most explicit call for an interest-rate cut, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the central bank’s benchmark should be at least 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now.

Among single stocks, Brinker International Inc. gained 2.8% after the Chili’s owner said it expected earnings momentum in the fourth quarter to carry into the next fiscal year. Cava Group Inc. plummeted 16% as the fast-casual chain trimmed its annual sales outlook after a sharp deceleration in the second quarter. CoreWeave Inc. slumped 18% after giving a disappointing earnings outlook, which reflected margin pressures from a rapid AI data center expansion.

