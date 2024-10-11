S&P 500 Rises After Tame PPI as JPMorgan Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended their weekly advance as the latest inflation data showed further progress toward tamer inflation and big banks rallied at the start of the earnings season.

Equities edged up after data showed the producer price index for final demand was flat in September. JPMorgan Chase & Co. climbed after posting a surprise gain in net interest income and raising its forecast for the key revenue source. Wells Fargo & Co. rose on profit that topped analyst expectations. Tesla Inc. dropped after the unveiling of its highly anticipated self-driving taxi was light on specifics.

Treasuries saw mild losses across the curve, with the yield on 30-year bonds hitting the highest since July. The dollar fluctuated.

The wholesale inflation data follow the more closely watched consumer price index, which showed Thursday that inflation rose a touch more than forecast in September, on the back of higher costs for shelter, food and apparel. Economists parse the PPI data for categories that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index. Those categories were mixed.

“Overall, this is a relatively benign update on producer prices and one that we doubt will materially shift policy expectations,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “From here, the market will be watching the University of Michigan Sentiment survey, although we doubt this will have a material impact on the tone in US rates into the long weekend.”

The S&P 500 headed toward a fifth straight week of gains — the longest winning run since May.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.10%. Oil declined while traders await Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran and China’s plans for fresh economic stimulus.

Corporate Highlights:

BlackRock Inc. pulled in a record $221 billion of total client cash last quarter, pushing the world’s largest money manager to an all-time high of $11.5 trillion of assets as it seeks to become a one-stop shop for stocks, bonds and, increasingly, private assets.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s third-quarter profit topped expectations after a jump in asset values fueled a 5% increase in fee revenue.

With the paralyzing labor strike now running for a full four weeks, Boeing Co. is taking a harder line with union representatives by filing unfair labor practice charges, saying the other side has bargained in bad faith and undermined its own deal.

Humana Inc. released final quality ratings for private Medicare Advantage health plans.

BP Plc expects its net debt to have risen in the third quarter due to lower refining margins and changes to the timing of asset sales.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0936

The British pound was little changed at $1.3064

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.13 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1% to $61,580.67

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,430.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.10%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.29%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $75.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,649.07 an ounce

