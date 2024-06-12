S&P 500 Tops 5,400 as US Yields Tumble Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks hit fresh all-time highs as a broad cooldown in inflation spurred a plunge in bond yields, with traders betting the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates at least twice this year.

The S&P 500 topped 5,400 for the first time, with gains led by its most-influential group: technology. A rally in Treasuries sent two-year yields down as much as 17 basis points as the US dollar dropped against all of its developed-world peers. Fed swaps now fully price in quarter-point rate cut in November — and bets on a September reduction also rose.

Just hours away from the Fed decision, the core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — rose 3.4%, cooling to the slowest pace in more than three years. The figures may represent the early stages of inflation resuming a downward trend that would allow officials to cut rates this year.

The Fed is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate steady for a seventh consecutive meeting Wednesday. The rate decision, and the projections, will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

Wall Street’s Reaction to CPI:

Ronald Temple at Lazard:

A September rate cut is very much back in play. This report is exactly what the Fed needed to increase its confidence that inflation is subsiding and rate cuts are warranted in the months ahead.

Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley:

The story isn’t over, since the Fed has said it wants to see an established trend of falling inflation before it lowers rates. But a September cut is still in play—as long as we get more numbers like this one.

Krishna Guha at Evercore:

The Fed will be breathing a sigh of relief after CPI inflation surprised to the downside for the first time this year in May.

We think this print starts the clock on a potential September rate cut, but the Fed will need to see much more sustained progress in the months ahead to deliver that cut and will try to underline that point at its June meeting today – something markets should be prepared for.

Jason Pride at Glenmede:

Today’s CPI report was the sort of news the Fed has been anxiously waiting for since beginning its tightening program in 2022. Attention will now shift to the FOMC’s updated dot plot. Altogether, this report probably shifts the focus back to two or three rate cuts in 2024.

Charlie Ripley at Allianz Investment Management:

As we hear from the Fed later today, today’s inflation data should be another feather in the cap for Chairman Powell and raise the confidence for the rest of the voting members. More importantly, as we look further out on the calendar, the distance from here to the first rate cut of the cycle appears to be rapidly approaching.

Charlotte Daughtrey, Equity Investment Specialist at Federated Hermes Limited:

US inflation has proven sticker than anticipated so far in 2024, so today’s print will be welcomed by the market. That said, it may be premature to extrapolate this single data point and we would expect the Fed to continue to exert caution, with the prospect of limited rate cuts over the remainder of this year. Ongoing data will continue to be scrutinised as the underlying economic picture emerges.

Bret Kenwell, US Investment Analyst at eToro:

The cool inflation numbers should boost investor confidence for a Fed rate cut in the second half of 2024, but will the Fed throw gasoline or cold water on the fire when it comes to rate cuts?

Today’s inflation report is a step in the right direction as investors look for clues from Chair Powell on what the Fed’s next steps might be.

Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial:

The Fed’s last mile toward price stability is getting shorter.

This should help the FOMC, today preparing its dot plot and fine tuning its statement, offer a more positive view regarding monetary easing despite invoking their well-practiced reminder that they remain data dependent and require additional confirmation that inflation continues to trend lower.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial:

Softer inflation is good news for the Federal Reserve. Despite a good report this morning, the Fed will still likely communicate this afternoon their intentions to keep rates higher for longer in their updated summary of economic projections. The updated dot plot will likely signal only two rate cuts this year, a change from the three cuts communicated back in March.

Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group:

Disinflation is back—the bump up in inflation data over the past few months is proving to be temporary. That makes life so much easier for the Federal Reserve: employment is strong, and inflation is dropping.

David Russell at TradeStation:

Inflation is slowing even as the economy accelerates. Things are playing out as the Fed hoped, so Jerome Powell will probably be feeling good this afternoon. September could be back in play for a rate cut. The bears have nowhere to run to and nowhere to hide.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group:

May CPI was softer than expected across headline and core readings, indicating the disinflation process is playing out. This keeps the Fed on track for cuts in 2024, with the first cut likely coming in September, especially with the unemployment rate at 4% and risk of going higher.

Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers:

Disinflation strikes back. While these figures are unlikely to influence today’s Fed decision, they could be significant for the July meeting. Expectations of lower rates should bolster equities and bonds.

Ashwin Alankar at Janus Henderson Investors:

Today’s soft CPI puts the Fed back in the driver’s seat to steer towards a precautionary cut later this year to ensure recession remains remote. Until greater disinflation evidence is seen both in breadth and depth, today’s softness is supportive of a preemptive cut rather than a pivot in Fed policy towards accommodation.

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets:

Overall, it was a universally softer read on inflation than the market was expecting. Moreover, it clears the path for the ‘dot plot’ to signal 50 bp of cuts in 2024 and ensures that Powell will offer a dovish tone.

Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab UK

This fall provides evidence that monetary policy is having its intended effect and brings the economy one step closer to the Fed’s target of 2%. If inflation drops consistently in the coming months, central bankers should be convinced to finally reduce interest rates.

Giuseppe Sette at Toggle AI:

Chances of a 2024 rate cut remain balanced. Inflation is certainly not raising, but neither is it falling fast. With a strong and healthy job market, the Fed can stick to its historical playbook and keep rates well above CPI.

Bryce Doty at Sit Investment Associates:

A calm CPI report. This CPI report gives the Fed the flexibility to still cut rates. We still expect the Fed to hold off until after the election though.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. reported better-than-expected bookings and announced partnership deals with tech rivals, giving a boost to Chairman Larry Ellison’s effort to redefine the software maker as a major competitor in the business of cloud computing.

GameStop Corp. raised about $2.14 billion from a share sale program as it capitalized on a stock rally fueled by Keith Gill’s return to YouTube.

FedEx Corp. plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Europe, the latest move by the package-delivery giant to streamline its global workforce and rein in costs.

Investors in Adobe Inc. are increasingly on edge about competition from generative AI. The Photoshop maker’s results will illustrate how it’s coping with the threat.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 10:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.0842

The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.2849

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 155.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.7% to $69,751.29

Ether rose 4.1% to $3,630.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 13 basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $78.77 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,324.63 an ounce

