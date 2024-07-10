S&P 500 Tops 5,600 for First Time as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest technology companies sent stocks to all-time highs, with Jerome Powell’s remarks to Congress once again doing little to dissuade traders from betting on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

For the first time in its history, the S&P 500 topped 5,600 — heading toward its longest win since November. A renewed bid for megacaps fueled the advance, with Nvidia Corp. up 2.5% and Apple Inc. climbing on news it aims to ship 10% more new iPhones in 2024 after a bumpy year. Treasuries remained fairly stable after a strong $39 billion sale of 10-year bonds. Swap traders are pricing in two Fed cuts in 2024 — and higher chances the first comes in September.

As Wall Street geared up for the key consumer-price index, Powell said the Fed doesn’t need inflation below 2% before cutting rates, while adding officials still have more work to do. He also remarked that the labor market has cooled “pretty significantly.” Powell cited a “good ways to go” on the balance-sheet runoff, and said commercial real estate doesn’t threaten financial stability.

“Markets remain remarkably calm despite the flood of data this week, including Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, CPI/PPI reports, and the beginning of earnings season,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “This could be challenged by the CPI reading.”

The S&P 500 climbed for a seventh straight day. Gold and silver mining stocks rallied on bets the Fed is close to policy easing. Financial shares underperformed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to buy Silo AI, adding a maker of artificial intelligence models that will help its push to close the gap on Nvidia.

US 10-year yields fell one basis point to 4.28%. Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the timing of a rate cut is still an “open question,” prompting traders to pare bets on August cut. Oil rose as a US holiday boosted demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

The so-called core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs and is seen as a better measure of underlying inflation, is expected to rise 0.2% in June for a second month. That would mark the smallest back-to-back gains since August — a pace more palatable for Fed officials.

“June’s CPI report looks to be another ‘very good’ report that should boost the FOMC’s confidence about the inflation trajectory. That should set the stage for the Fed to start cutting rates in September,” said Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 55% of investors expect the market reaction Thursday’s CPI to be “risk-on,” 16% think “risk-off” and 29% “mixed/negligible.”

“There is optimism about inflation generally,” said Dennis DeBusschere at 22V, ading that the survey also showed investors think “CPI is on a Fed-friendly glide path.”

Meantime, some trading desks say investors should gear up for a potential break in the eerie calm that’s recently descended on the market.

The options market is betting the S&P 500 Index will move 0.8% in either direction after Thursday’s report on consumer prices, based on the price of that day’s at-the-money straddles, according to Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup’s head of US equity trading strategy. If it happens, that would be the biggest move for the index since June 12, the day of the last CPI print and interest-rate decision.

Market volatility may pick up in the days and weeks ahead, amid US political uncertainty, comments from the Fed chair, and the start of the second-quarter earnings season, according to Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

As the Fed sits on pause, so does banks’ biggest source of revenue.

Net interest income — the difference between what banks earn on their assets and what they pay on debts — at the four largest lenders surged to a record last year on the back of higher interest rates. But analysts are now predicting a second straight drop when lenders start reporting second-quarter results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. kick off bank earnings on Friday. Market-making activity was mixed, with equity trading outperforming fixed income.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. has avoided the threat of a lengthy European Union antitrust probe into its cloud business after it brokered a deal with an Amazon.com Inc.-backed trade lobby that had complained about its software license agreements.

Microsoft and Apple Inc. dropped plans to take board roles at OpenAI in a surprise decision that underscores growing regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech’s influence over artificial intelligence.

Samsung’s largest labor union of more than 30,000 workers declared an indefinite strike, a surprise move that raises the risk of production disruptions.

Key events this week:

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

China trade, Friday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo’s earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 1:22 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0824

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2842

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 161.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $57,619.36

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,108.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.93 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,372.77 an ounce

