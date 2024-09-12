S&P 500 Wavers as Fed Bets Steady After PPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as another faster-than-estimated inflation reading did little to alter bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P 500 struggled to gain much traction after a three-day rally Treasuries saw mild losses. Swap traders continued to project a quarter-point Fed reduction next week, and 100 basis points in policy easing this year. The euro wavered after the European Central Bank lowered rates, with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro-zone risks are tilted to the downside.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.2% from a month earlier after a downward revision to July’s reading. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1% gain. Separate data showed applications for US unemployment benefits ticked up, consistent with a gradual slowdown.

The wholesale inflation report follows the consumer price index, which accelerated in August. While this week’s readings won’t deter the Fed from cutting rates next week, they reduce the chance of an outsize reduction. Policymakers have made it clear that they’re highly focused on softness in the labor market, which is more likely to drive decisions in the months ahead.

“For much of the last three years now, in a week with both CPI and PPI, these would easily be the most important reports,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “Now that the Fed has shifted focus from inflation to employment, though, yesterday’s CPI report had much less than normal fanfare, and most traders probably didn’t even know there was a PPI report today.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2%. U.S. Bancorp climbed after announcing a stock buyback. Micron Technology Inc. sank on an analyst downgrade. Moderna Inc. plunged on a disappointing sales view. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.68%.

To Jeff Roach at LPL Financial, the inflation pipeline continues to clear, giving officials ample opportunity to shift the focus away from inflation to other areas of the economy. High frequency job data suggest the labor market has not cracked, but recent company layoff announcements could be concerning, he noted.

“The big picture is that inflation has normalized and that means the Fed is going to start normalizing interest rates starting next week,” said Sonu Varghese at Carson Group. “PPI details indicate that the core personal consumption expenditures index, which is the inflation metric the Fed watches, will be softer than core CPI.”

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. is investigating a possible outage, saying users may be unable to access its services from AT&T Inc. networks.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects its full-year profit to be at or above the mid-point of its prior guidance, excluding the impact of a midsummer computer system outage, suggesting the carrier doesn’t see much lingering impact from the glitch.

Alaska Air Group Inc. boosted its outlook for third-quarter profit on strong summer demand and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

Kroger Co. lifted its full-year guidance as the grocery-store operator benefits from consumers prioritizing spending on groceries and other essentials.

Moderna Inc. aims to reduce its research and development budget by about 20% over the next three years as the biotech tries to find a path to profitability following disappointing vaccine sales.

Members of Boeing Co.’s largest union vote on the first comprehensive labor contract in 16 years on Thursday, setting the stage for a disruptive strike just as the embattled planemaker works to recover from a series of manufacturing missteps.

Roku Inc. climbed after Wolfe Research upgraded the streaming-video platform company to outperform from peer perform.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1032

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3063

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.45 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $58,222.08

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,355.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.69%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.15%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $68.27 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $2,548.82 an ounce

