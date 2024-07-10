S&P Futures Signal Endurance to Rate-Fueled Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures pointed to a longer advance for the S&P 500 as investors sought vindication from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for bets on monetary easing.

Contracts on the S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% while those on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.4%. Treasuries advanced, with yields on two-year Treasuries near a three-month low. Tesla Inc. was set to extend gains for an 11th consecutive session, as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts raised their price target following better-than-expected deliveries.

In his address yesterday, Powell emphasized mounting signs of a cooling job market but was careful not to offer a timeline for easing. Swap traders continue to project two interest-rate cuts in 2024, the first in September.

Further Congressional testimony by Powell on Wednesday, and key US inflation and jobs data tomorrow, may provide further clues on the policy path. The S&P 500 has already clocked up its longest winning streak since January.

Ahead of the latest print of the consumer-price index, bets on a steeper US yield curve are gaining attention. The idea behind the trade is the belief that rate cuts fan economic growth and inflation, which push down short-term yields and drive up longer-dated ones. Expectations for loose fiscal policy also bolster the view.

“We’re in position for curve steepeners,” Nicola Mai, sovereign credit analyst at Pimco, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “This year or early next year we should be getting to that disinversion of the curve for a couple of reasons. First of all rates should start to fall. Also I think the long end of the curve is going to remain high on fiscal concerns.”

In the premarket, Nvidia Corp. rose on evidence the AI boom continues to gain momentum, with its chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reporting surging sales. 3M Co. slipped after saying its CFO resigned. Air Products climbed after Honeywell agreed to buy the company’s LNG unit.

Key events this week:

Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

China trade, Friday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:11 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0824

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2806

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $58,486.01

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,109.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,378.57 an ounce

