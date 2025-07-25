Sarepta-Roche Gene Therapy Fails to Get EU Regulator’s Nod

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Roche Holding AG’s gene therapy Elevidys failed to get the backing of European regulators, a blow to the Swiss drugmaker and to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., the embattled US biotech that developed the treatment.

The European Medicines Agency’s drug advisory committee recommended against Elevidys for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, citing a lack of proof it is effective, the agency said Friday. The medicine had been intended for children aged 3 to 7 years who are able to walk.

Shares in Sarepta sank as much as 18% in premarket trading. They had tumbled 89% this year through Thursday’s close. Roche’s shares fell 0.8% in Zurich.

The decision follows the US Food and Drug Administration’s recent request for a pause on the use of Elevidys. Sarepta, which developed Elevidys and sells it in the US, announced a temporary halt on shipments there this week. Roche, which markets the drug outside the US, has also paused shipments in jurisdictions that reference the FDA for approval.

The European agency said it rejected Elevidys because a study in 125 children failed to show the therapy had an effect on their ability to move after 12 months. Both patients who got a placebo and patients who got the medicine showed improvements on a standard assessment of mobility, the agency said, and a 0.65 average difference between the two groups on a 34-point scale could have been the result of chance.

More: Sarepta Needs to Show FDA Elevidys Won’t Cause More Deaths

Roche said it would explore a potential path forward with the EMA. The company is entitled to an appeal within 15 days of receiving the opinion, which was issued on Thursday.

Two teenage boys who took the gene therapy died of acute liver failure, and a third liver failure death last month came after a 51-year-old patient took another Sarepta gene therapy to treat a different disease.

Brazil’s health agency said Thursday it would also halt Elevidys shipments.

(Updates with additional EMA comment in the fifth paragraph, company comment in the sixth paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.