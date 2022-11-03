Swiss drugs regulator looking into bubbles in Covid booster vials

Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge, Swissmedic said Keystone

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic says it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of Covid-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

This content was published on November 3, 2022 - 08:39

Reuters/Keystone-SDA/ts

Swissmedic said in a statementExternal link on Wednesday it had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the updated vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech targeting the original version of the coronavirus and the BA.1 Omicron variant that led to a record surge in cases last winter.

“Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge,” said Swissmedic, adding that the phenomenon seems to be accentuated when the syringes were prepared several hours in advance.

Cantons and vaccination centres have been informed as a precaution, the regulator said. It added that it was looking into possible causes.

Swissmedic had temporarily approved the booster shot in early October, but said it was too early to approve the bivalent booster targeting the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in addition to the original virus, which is being used in the United States despite less available data.

A BioNTech spokesperson said Pfizer was in charge of the supply chain and distribution in Switzerland and had no further immediate comment.

“An investigation does not automatically mean that there is a problem,” Alex Josty, Swissmedic’s spokesperson, pointed out in response to a question from the Keystone-SDA Swiss News Agency. “Out of 866 investigations we carried out last year only 21 led to a recall.”

