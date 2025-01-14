Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems promise to help tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges, including climate change. However, it’s also becoming clear that they’re part of the problem themselves – notably because the machines which power them need huge amounts of energy and natural resources.

And as large AI models, like those behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, get increasingly complex and expensive, these environmental problems are likely to grow.

Do such considerations influence your use of such tools? How? And what solutions would you propose to tackle the problem?

Let us know your thoughts in the debate below!

MARCO 46
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.

It worries me (!) especially considering the very high costs and low benefits. Costs in the broadest sense, including water and electricity consumption as well as production. Cui prodest? What use is all this? To a few researchers and scientists and also to the whims of too many computer-freaks. We have always lived without all these electronic crutches that only atrophy our brains. It has already been shown that the average I.Q. in the world is now declining (!) after peaking just before the era of supercomputers. If this continues, we will soon no longer know how to calculate or write a text! We will therefore have to limit their construction, dissemination and use to the bare minimum necessary for scientific research and that's all.

Mi preoccupa eccome (!) soprattutto pensando ai costi altissimi e ai benefici scarsi . Costi nel senso più ampio, comprendendo i consumi di acqua e elettricità nonché di produzione. Cui prodest? A che serve tutto ciò? A pochi ricercatori e scienziati e anche ai capricci dei troppi computer-freaks. Siamo sempre vissuti senza tutte queste stampelle elettroniche che non fanno che atrofizzare il nostro cervello. Si è già dimostrato che il Q.I medio nel mondo sta ormai diminuendo (!) dopo aver raggiunto il suo picco poco prima dell'era dei supercalcolatori. Continuando così, ben presto non sapremo più né calcolare, né scrivere un testo! Bisognerà perciò limitarne la costruzione, la diffusione e l'uso per lo stretto necessario indispensabile alla ricerca scientifica e basta.

VeraGottlieb
AI is poison to our societies and the British inventor knew this already 30 years ago...yet continued to work on it. Now he warns us...a bit too late, eh?

たかちやん
The following contribution has been automatically translated from JA.

I think the only way to use AI is to also consider how to reduce the environmental impact that occurs when using it. I do not think it is practical to stop this useful tool.

私はAIを使う場合に起こる環境負荷をどのように低減するかも考えながら利用するしかないと思います。この便利なツールを止めることは現実的ではないと考えます。

MARCO 46
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@たかちやん

'useful' for whom? for no longer being able to reason or write? but that's it!

"utile" per chi? per non più saper né ragionare, né scrivere? ma anche basta!

Seiko Watabiki
The following contribution has been automatically translated from JA.

I work as an interpreter and national interpreting guide. While this will be more convenient for us, I fear that it will negatively affect our work.

私は通訳・全国通訳案内士の仕事を生業としています。我々にとっても便利になる一方で、我々の仕事にもマイナスになりはしないか心配しています。

MARCO 46
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@Seiko Watabiki

Of course: we will become more and more ignorant slaves of A.I.!

Ovvio: diverremo sempre più schiavi ignoranti dell' I.A !

