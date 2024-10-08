Space systems graduate programme takes off at ETH Zurich

Students on the four-semester programme will gain knowledge of space systems – in other words, satellites, launch vehicles, telescopes and spacecraft – and learn the fundamentals of Earth and planetary sciences and astrophysics. Keystone-SDA

The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has launched a new Master’s degree programme in Space Systems that claims to be unique in Europe. The first group of students began this autumn.

The programme is led by the former head of research at NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen. The Bern-born professor is convinced that Switzerland can help shape the future of space exploration.

The pioneering class is relatively small. Only 28 students were selected among the 95 applications from engineers and scientists who held a Swiss diploma – a prerequisite for this first intake. The programme will open to international graduates in the autumn of 2025, with applications possible from November 2024. The university anticipates a significant increase in applications, especially from international candidates.

From satellites to planets

Students on the four-semester programme will gain a comprehensive understanding of space systems, including satellites, launch vehicles, telescopes, and spacecraft. In addition, they will study the fundamentals of Earth and planetary sciences, as well as astrophysics. For more specialised focus, students can choose to dive deeper into areas such as space engineering, space communication, robotics, Earth observation, or planetary sciences.

The aim of the course is to harness Swiss expertise in the field of space, explained the former associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA.

“We have adapted this master’s programme specifically for Switzerland. We focus on sustainability and data analysis, which are really Swiss specialities, where we are better than most, and also on systems,” explained Zurcher.

The programme has generated great interest among young people. “I studied physics, so I have a good basic knowledge of space. But being able to understand exactly how a satellite is built and how to plan a mission is a really great opportunity,” says student Audrey Aebi.

Meeting business demand

According to ETH Zurich, the space industry is growing and urgently needs skilled workers. “Global investment in the space industry amounts to more than $500 billion and is expected to triple by 2040,” it says on its website.

The course is also designed to meet the needs of Swiss companies, “many of which build parts for satellites but only one or two of which are able to assemble them”, explains Zurbuchen.

“The companies tell us they need more people who really understand where their parts are used,” he adds.

Around 30 companies have participated in the development of the course. Going forward, ETH Zurich also intends to strengthen its collaboration on space systems research with the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL).

“Here, you learn all about space: what it will be like in the next few years, how you can learn to work in a team,” says student Chloé Pilloud, who dreams of becoming Switzerland’s first female astronaut.

Teamwork is essential in the space industry, stresses Zurbuchen. It is not enough to have excellent grades to enter this course. “We want students who are passionate about space, people who have new ideas and can really make an impact,” he says.

“No satellite has ever been built by a single person,” he adds. “It’s teams that build satellites. So we want people who can work together.”

