TikTok ‘paracetamol challenge’ concerns Swiss doctors

This involves young people challenging each other to take high doses of the painkiller paracetamol – often with fatal consequences
The health authorities of the cantons of Fribourg, Jura and Vaud warned the population of the risks of this practice on Thursday. Pharmacies are called upon to be more vigilant when selling this medication to young people, the cantons announced.
Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used painkillers in the world. The active ingredient is contained in numerous medicines such as Paracetamol-Mepha, Dafalgan, Panadol, Neocitran, Algifor and others.
The toxicity of the active ingredient can lead to severe liver failure if used incorrectly and can even be fatal in the event of an overdose. The first signs of poisoning may not appear until 24 to 48 hours after ingestion. Signs of poisoning include abdominal pain, nausea, coordination problems and yellow skin.
The challenge of swallowing high doses of painkillers seems to be a recurring trend on social media. Several European countries had already issued corresponding warnings in the summer of 2023.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
