TikTok ‘paracetamol challenge’ concerns Swiss doctors

"Paracetamol challenge" on Tiktok worries doctors Keystone-SDA

Several cantons in western Switzerland are warning against the dangerous "Paracetamol Challenge" currently rampant on social media such as TikTok.

This involves young people challenging each other to take high doses of the painkiller paracetamol – often with fatal consequences

The health authorities of the cantons of Fribourg, Jura and Vaud warned the population of the risks of this practice on Thursday. Pharmacies are called upon to be more vigilant when selling this medication to young people, the cantons announced.

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used painkillers in the world. The active ingredient is contained in numerous medicines such as Paracetamol-Mepha, Dafalgan, Panadol, Neocitran, Algifor and others.

The toxicity of the active ingredient can lead to severe liver failure if used incorrectly and can even be fatal in the event of an overdose. The first signs of poisoning may not appear until 24 to 48 hours after ingestion. Signs of poisoning include abdominal pain, nausea, coordination problems and yellow skin.

The challenge of swallowing high doses of painkillers seems to be a recurring trend on social media. Several European countries had already issued corresponding warnings in the summer of 2023.

