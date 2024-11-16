Leonid meteor shower to cross Swiss night sky

It is generally advisable to look out for the meteors above the fog line or wherever the sky is clear and dark, Eichenberger said.
According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss, there will only be clear skies in Valais and on the southern side of the Alps in the coming days. At the end of the week, fog is likely to prevail in the lowlands and Central Plateau.
The shooting stars are in fact the trail of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttel, which passes past the Earth once a year. The comet was discovered in 1865 and takes around 33 years to orbit the sun. The Leonids are very fast meteors with penetration speeds of around 70 kilometres per second, or 252,000km/h.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Multinational companies
Azeri fossil-fuel cash cow brings controversy to Switzerland
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
This content was published on
The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.
Study reveals food culture differences between Switzerland and neighbours
This content was published on
Three-quarters of Swiss people consider eating to be a pleasurable, social activity, a new survey reveals. Healthy eating, however, plays a much less important role, it found.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.