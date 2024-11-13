Swiss researchers can apply for EU grants again

Swiss researchers can once again apply for funding from the European Union (EU).

The European Commission has announced that, starting Wednesday, researchers in Switzerland will have access to the European Research Council’s “ERC Proof of Concept Grants”.

This decision comes amid ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the EU to update bilateral agreements. “The chance to apply for new calls for proposals under the EU’s Horizon Europe research programme presents a unique opportunity to unlock the commercial or social potential of innovative work,” the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) wrote in a post on X.

This decision is a “clear sign of goodwill” from the European Commission in the ongoing negotiations. It exceeds their previous commitments, the ERC noted. In July, three calls for proposals had already been opened to Swiss researchers. This was also described as an act of “goodwill” by the Commission.

However, agreements on potential grants can only be signed if the association agreement between Switzerland and the EU is in effect at that time. The debate over Switzerland’s participation in the EU research programme has a long history. Following the collapse of negotiations on a framework agreement in spring 2021, Brussels initially classified Switzerland as a non-associated third country.

Since May, researchers in Switzerland have been able to apply for certain ERC grants under Horizon Europe once again. With the resumption of negotiations between the Swiss government and the European Commission in March 2024, Switzerland will be treated as an associated third country for grants once more.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

