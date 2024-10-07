Swiss skies too cloudy for spotting aurora borealis
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss skies too cloudy for spotting aurora borealis
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were visible on Sunday night near the border with Austria in northeastern Switzerland. The Swiss sky, however, was often too overcast to observe the phenomenon.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le ciel suisse trop nuageux pour observer les aurores boréales
Original
The natural spectacle was photographed from the Austrian Vorderälpele, said the Meteonews weather service on X on Monday. The latter published images of the Rhine valley with a glowing sky in the background.
The US weather agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) was expecting G3-category storms on Friday. The aurora borealis observed in Switzerland last May was triggered by a G5 storm, the highest category.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.